Man found dead in Spartanburg Co. home; coroner calls it “violent death”

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A violent death investigation is underway after a man was found dead on his bedroom floor, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office says they responded to a house on Tool Road in Boiling Springs at about 7:04 a.m. Sunday.

There, they found 67-year-old Boyce William Pye on his bedroom floor.

The coroner says Pye had extensive injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pye’s death is under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday, the coroner says.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

