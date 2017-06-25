NC teen missing more than a year is found alive in GA, man arrested

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina teen girl who has been missing for more than a year was found alive Sunday morning, FBI officials in Charlotte said.

Hailey Elizabeth Burns, 17, from the Ballantyne area of south Charlotte, vanished May 22, 2016, when she was just 16-years-old, according to WBTV.

Burns was found by the FBI at a home on Seneca Trail in Duluth, Georgia, according to a news release from the FBI Sunday afternoon.

WBTV reported in May 2016 that Burns had a diary her parents found that detailed a plan to run off with an older man she met online.

“He gradually wormed his way into her good graces, he coerced her into listening to him and not following our directions and the next thing I knew my daughter wasn’t communicating with me,” Burns’ father told WBTV last year.

Michael Ren Wysolovsk, 31, was taken into custody in Georgia and is facing charges in the case, the FBI said.

“Hailey has been reunited with her parents. They are grateful for the outpouring of support they have received while she’s been missing,” the FBI said.

