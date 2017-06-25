Pregnant woman ambushed, shot 4 times outside home in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say a pregnant woman is in critical condition after being ambushed and shot four times outside her home.

Police say the 32-year-old woman was struck late Saturday in the abdomen, thigh, right forearm and right lower leg. The shooting’s effect on the baby was not immediately known.

The woman had just arrived home and exited her car when she was ambushed by someone inside her home. Police say the home’s front door slung open and someone who’d been inside opened fire and then fled the scene.

The wounded woman ran to her car and began to drive to the hospital, but she made it only a short distance before she collapsed.

Medics took her to a hospital, where she remained in critical condition.

