Professor under fire for saying Warmbier got ‘what he deserved’ in N. Korea

(WFLA) – A public university adjunct professor is drawing criticism for Facebook post about Otto Warmbier, the American detained in North Korea for over a year, who ended up in a coma and died, according to Philly.com.

“Is it wrong of me to think that Otto Warmbier got exactly what he deserved?” University of Delaware anthropology professor Kathy Dettwyler wrote in the now-deleted post.

Dettwyler, 62, went on to say Warmbier was “typical of a mindset of a lot of the young, white, rich, clueless males who come into my classes.”

“These are the same kids who cry about their grades because they didn’t think they’d really have to read and study the material to get a good grade,” Dettwyler wrote. “His parents ultimately are to blame for his growing up thinking he could get away with whatever he wanted. Maybe in the US, where young, white, rich, clueless white males routinely get away with raping women. Not so much in North Korea. And of course, it’s Ottos’ parents who will pay the price for the rest of their lives.”

The post was written the day Warmbier died.

The University of Delaware released the following statement in response to the outcry over Dettwyler’s comments:

The comments of Katherine Dettwyler do not reflect the values or position of the University of Delaware. We condemn any and all messages that endorse hatred and convey insensitivity toward a tragic event such as the one that Otto Warmbier and his family suffered. The University of Delaware values respect and civility and we are committed to global education and study abroad; therefore we find these comments particularly distressing and inconsistent with our values. Our sympathies are with the Warmbier family.

More stories you may like on 7News

Upstate law enforcement play charity softball game in wheelchairs Officers took on the Carolinas’ only wheelchair softball team to raise money for and empower people with disabilities.

Simpsonville bank robber caught Police have arrested a man who robbed a Simpsonville bank after handing a note to one of the tellers stating that he was armed

Car seat safety check hosted by Boiling Springs FD The Boiling Springs Fire Department is holding a car seat safety check Saturday for parents who want to make sure their children have the sa…

Man accidentally shoots self at QT; 1 charged, deputies say A man has been charged after another man accidentally shot himself at the QT gas station on Grove Road, according to the Greenville County S…

Upstate girl named Miss South Carolina Teen 2017 Ally McCaslin was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2017 Friday evening at Township Auditorium in Columbia.