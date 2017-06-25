Tim Tebow being promoted to Mets’ affiliate in Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tim Tebow is moving up and heading south — to some very familiar territory.

Tebow has been promoted to the New York Mets’ high Class A affiliate in St. Lucie, Florida. The 29-year-old Tebow led the University of Florida to two national championships in football and won the 2007 Heisman Trophy during his stellar career with the Gators.

New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson announced Tebow’s promotion Sunday.

Tebow began his first pro baseball season with Class A Columbia, drawing huge crowds at home and wherever the Fireflies went in the South Atlantic League. He entered his final Fireflies game batting .222 with three home runs and 23 RBIs.

