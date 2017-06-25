Vending machines to give 100,000 free books to kids in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Children in South Florida will soon be able to get free books from vending machines.

Thanks to a new reading program, four vending machines will be installed Tuesday throughout Broward County to distribute 100,000 children’s books. This year the program is adding bilingual Spanish and English books.

The program is a partnership between JetBlue and Random House Children’s Books to help combat book deserts, areas where children and their families have little or no access to purchase age-appropriate books, which can stunt academic development. The machines previously visited Detroit and Washington, D.C.

Last year, the public selected Fort Lauderdale as part of the online #BookBattle voting competition. This year, Boston, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco are competing to receive a book donation in 2018.

More stories you may like on 7News

Upstate law enforcement play charity softball game in wheelchairs Officers took on the Carolinas’ only wheelchair softball team to raise money for and empower people with disabilities.

Simpsonville bank robber caught Police have arrested a man who robbed a Simpsonville bank after handing a note to one of the tellers stating that he was armed

Car seat safety check hosted by Boiling Springs FD The Boiling Springs Fire Department is holding a car seat safety check Saturday for parents who want to make sure their children have the sa…

Man accidentally shoots self at QT; 1 charged, deputies say A man has been charged after another man accidentally shot himself at the QT gas station on Grove Road, according to the Greenville County S…

Upstate girl named Miss South Carolina Teen 2017 Ally McCaslin was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2017 Friday evening at Township Auditorium in Columbia.