VIDEO: Motorcyclist kicks car before multi-car crash

SANTA CLARITA, CA (WCMH) — A nearby driver was recording when a road-rage incident between a motorcyclist and a driver in California turned into a chain-reaction multi-car crash.

It happened around 6am Wednesday on the 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa Clarita, California, KNBC reported.

Witness Chris Traber said it all started when a gray car inadvertently cut off a passing motorcycle.

“Words went back and forth,” Traber told KNBC.

The video then shows the motorcyclist kick the side of the car. The car then swerved into the motorcycle.

The driver of the car lost control before hitting the median and then a pickup truck. The pickup truck overturned during the crash.

The driver of the truck was hospitalized with moderate injuries, KTLA reported.

Police said the motorcyclist did not stop after the crash. Police are treating the incident as a possible hit and run.

More stories you may like on 7News

Former mayor calls Simpsonville bank robbery “a cry for help” Simpsonville Police report the man who robbed a bank on Saturday morning is in custody and it turns out he was once an Upstate police chief.…

Upstate law enforcement play charity softball game in wheelchairs Officers took on the Carolinas’ only wheelchair softball team to raise money for and empower people with disabilities.

Simpsonville bank robber ID’d as fmr. Williamston police chief Police have arrested a man who robbed a Simpsonville bank after handing a note to one of the tellers stating that he was armed

Car seat safety check hosted by Boiling Springs FD The Boiling Springs Fire Department is holding a car seat safety check Saturday for parents who want to make sure their children have the sa…

Man dies after accidentally shooting self at QT; 1 charged, deputies say A man has been charged after another man accidentally shot himself in the head at the QT gas station on Grove Road, according to the Greenvi…