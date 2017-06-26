2 charged with burglary in Union Co.

UNION Co., SC (WSPA) – Two men are accused of breaking into a business on Delta Farm Rd. on June 6, according to Union Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the men entered several building, stealing items worth more than $10,000.

Deputies from Union, Chester, Newberry Co. and Whitmire Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 5000 block of Cabol Rd. on June 23.

They say they found evidence linked to the burglary at the home of Trevor Dee Wilson, 21.

CHARGED

Trevor Dee Wilson, 21, of Cabol Road

Sharon and Neil Trammell, 28, of Old Buncombe Road, Union.

They are both charged with 1 count each of Burglary 2nd Degree and Grand Larceny.

Both individuals are currently incarcerated by Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office for trafficking drugs.

Whitmire Police Department and Newberry County Sheriff’s Office will also be charging them with Burglary and Grand Larceny in their jurisdiction.

Sheriff Taylor commends all the agencies involved in these arrests. “When you share information and work jointly, you can get guys like this off the street”, Taylor said.

Taylor also said, “It frustrates me when people like Neil Trammell are even on the streets. This arrest on Trammell is the seventh time he has been charged with Burglary since 2005. He was given a 10 year sentence for burglary in August 2011 and he was released from prison June 2015. He was convicted of 2 Burglary 2nd degree charges and Grand Larceny and only got 10 years. On top of that, he only served 4 years and 10 months, and then he is back on the streets of Union and Newberry stealing again.”