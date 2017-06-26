2 men invade woman’s home, take medication in Greenville, police say

By Published:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men invaded a woman’s home at an apartment complex in Greenville today, according to police.

The invasion happened around 6:50 p.m. Monday night, police say.

They say a white man and a black man wearing bandanas rang the doorbell of the elderly woman’s home.

When she came to the door, they pushed her out of the way and forced themselves in while holding a handgun.

They left the apartment with her medication, police say.

The woman has minor injuries.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s