2 teens hurt in drive-by shooting in Spartanburg, police say

By Published: Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Two teenagers are injured after a drive-by shooting, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

Officers responded to Charlie Mae Campbell Lane around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The victims were no longer on the scene when police got there.

Both victims were taken to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, police say.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the upper leg, and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest, according to police.

They were both conscious when they arrived at the hospital, but their current conditions are unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

