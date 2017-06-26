20-pound live lobster found in luggage at airport

BOSTON (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration says a roughly 20-pound live lobster was spotted in a person’s luggage at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy said Monday that the lobster found Sunday in the passenger’s checked luggage at the airport’s Terminal C is the “largest” he’d ever seen.

McCarthy says the TSA does not prohibit transporting lobsters. The TSA website says a live lobster is allowed through security, but must be transported in a “clear, plastic, spill-proof container.”

McCarthy says the lobster was in a cooler and “cooperated quite nicely with the screening process.”

He shared a picture of a TSA agent holding up the crustacean on social media.

