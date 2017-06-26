Afraid of sharks? Flu, asteroids pose far greater risk

BOSTON (AP) – Great white sharks are making their annual return to the Northeast’s popular vacation spots. But experts say not to worry – the odds are definitely on your side.

The National Aquarium in Baltimore says the chances of being killed by a shark are one in 3.7 million.

Statistically, you’re much more in danger of succumbing to the flu – a one in 63 chance.

Your chances of dying in a car accident are one in 90.

You’re even more likely to be killed by an asteroid or by a lightning strike.

Great white sharks have been spotted recently off Cape Cod; Long Island, New York; and the Jersey shore – all popular summer destinations.

Although biologists play down the risks, they do warn against swimming or surfing near seals.

More stories you may like on 7News

Kidnapping suspect caught at Iron Maiden concert after social media post An Iron Maiden fan and aggravated kidnapping suspect is no longer ‘Running Free’ after Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies found him at the band…

Man accused of holding woman against her will in Pickens A man is accused of holding a woman against her will and then getting into a standoff with Pickens Police Department.

2 charged with burglary in Union Co. Two men are accused of breaking into a business on Delta Farm Rd. on June 6, according to Union Co. Sheriff’s Office.

SC man wins lottery twice in one night The winner cashed in not one, but two winning tickets each worth $200,000 sold at Betty’s Quick Stop on N. Main St. in Hemingway for the Pal…

Supreme Court takes on new clash of gay rights, religion The Supreme Court is taking on a new clash between gay rights and religion in a case about a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in Colorado.