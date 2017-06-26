Afraid of sharks? Flu, asteroids pose far greater risk

BOSTON (AP) – Great white sharks are making their annual return to the Northeast’s popular vacation spots. But experts say not to worry – the odds are definitely on your side.

The National Aquarium in Baltimore says the chances of being killed by a shark are one in 3.7 million.

Statistically, you’re much more in danger of succumbing to the flu – a one in 63 chance.

Your chances of dying in a car accident are one in 90.

You’re even more likely to be killed by an asteroid or by a lightning strike.

Great white sharks have been spotted recently off Cape Cod; Long Island, New York; and the Jersey shore – all popular summer destinations.

Although biologists play down the risks, they do warn against swimming or surfing near seals.

