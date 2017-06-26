AirAsia passengers endure shaky flight

PERTH, AUSTRALIA (WSPA) – A Kuala Lumpur-bound AirAsia flight was forced to turn back to Perth do to a “technical issue.”

Passengers recount the terrifying ordeal, which reportedly began with a bang from the left engine. The captain told the passengers and crew to “say a prayer” as the plane shuddered like a washing machine.

The pilot also told passengers to get in the “brace position” as the plane made a safe landing.

When asked about the experience, one passenger said, “Well I feel a little bit of fear but you know, if you have to go, it means you have to go.”

