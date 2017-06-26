BMW plans reveal, anniversary celebration in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA)–BMW is celebrating 25 years of manufacturing in the upstate with the first ever reveal of the all-new BMW X3.

There will be an event Monday at 9:30am at the facility in Greer.

An announcement from the automaker says it celebrates the BMW Group commitment in America. SC Governor Henry McMaster will be in attendance. The event will be led by BMW Group CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management Harald Kreuger.

According to the release, Plant Spartanburg is the BMW Group’s largest production facility in the world and global Center of Competence for the popular X Models.