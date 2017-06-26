Docs released in Kala Brown/Charlie Carver missing person case

Documents in the missing persons case for Charlie Carver and Kala Brown have been released, now that the suspect in their disappearance has been sentenced.

Charlie Carver was reported missing on September 3rd, 2016, by his mother, Joanne Shiflet, stating that she could not get in contact with Charlie.

Two days later, a friend of Charlie’s girlfriend, Kala Brown, reported her missing.

Detectives got to work, they noticed that Carver’s car was not at the apartment. Investigators started searching for the 2002 white Pontiac.

On September 6th, investigators went to speak to Nichole Carver, Charlie’s estranged wife of 2 years. Nichole stated that she had went into Charlie’s apartment when she found it unlocked and took his computer and Kala’s dog that she had left behind. Carver told investigators the search bar showed they were looking to go to Myrtle Beach. On that day, investigators also asked to see Charlie’s car, which investigators believed Carver had told others that Charlie’s car had mechanical issues and that it was in her garage. Investigators did not find them.

Cell phone records were pulled from Kala and Charlie’s phone on September 9th. Those cell phone records were returned to the police department on September 22nd and officers determined that Kala and Charlie’s phones pinged in the same location on the last day they had activity, which is August 31st.

On September 11th, Charlie’s mother passed along messages that she said she received from Nichole, stating that Charlie had called her from a hospital in Myrtle Beach and that Charlie’s car was found at GSP airport. A search of both of those places, revealed nothing.

On September 21st, officers received a call from someone who was reporting strange activity on Charlie’s facebook page. That activity included private messages saying that he was OK and that he needed money to be transferred to Nichole. A search of the IP address, revealed that strange activity came from the home of Nichole Carver.

Between all of these meetings, investigators received dozens of tips of sightings of the couple, the car, and where the couple would hang out.

On October 13th, investigators received a tip from the woman who reported Kala Brown missing, stating from a third party, that a man said he had seen Kala the day before she went missing and that he was buried on a 100 acre property in Spartanburg. Investigators also started scouring Kala’s facebook. They found messages that Kala and Charlie were going to meet a Todd Kohlhepp on August 31st at his home in Moore and that he would take them to a property to work outdoors for the day, for money. Detectives began to research Kohlhepp and found that he owned a 95-acre property in Woodruff.

On October 18th, two detectives from the Anderson Police Department went to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office to meet with them. Investigators pulled phone records from Todd Kohlhepp which pinged from the same location as Kala and Charlie. That same day investigators flew a drone over the 95-acre property and a helicopter, not spotting anything unusual.

On November 3rd, investigators from both Anderson and Spartanburg County deployed to Todd Kohlhepp’s home and Woodruff property, finding Kala Brown chained alive.