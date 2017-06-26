Driver charged in WNC teen’s death to appear in court

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A man facing charges in the death of a high school senior in a car crash is scheduled to be in court.

Last month a grand jury indicted Matthew Schmieder on second-degree murder charge for the death of 17-year-old Derek Miller on December 23, 2016.

NC Highway Patrol say Schmieder was trying to pass several cars when he hit Miller’s pickup truck, killing the teen in a head-on collision.

Miller was a senior at East Henderson High School.

Schmier is jailed on a $200,000 bond.

7 News will keep you updated on the outcome of today’s hearing.