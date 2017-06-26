Facebook celebrates Harry Potter 20th anniversary with magic

(WFLA/AP) — Wizarding legend Harry Potter’s tale has turned 20.

Author J.K. Rowling’s first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, was published in Britain on June 26, 1997. Since then, it has sold more than 450 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 79 languages.

The books’ magical world has inspired multiple films, spinoffs, memorabilia and amusement park attractions.

And now Facebook is jumping on the train celebrating in a very special way. share a status update including “Harry Potter.”

Users are encouraged to share a status on Facebook including the words “Harry Potter.”

It will also work if you type one of the houses from Hogwarts: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin.

All these keywords will appear with a unique color and some animated magic when a Facebook users clicks on the text.

“20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others,” Rowling tweeted. “It’s been wonderful. Thank you.”

Rowling’s publisher, Bloomsbury, will release four new editions of the book, one for each house at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry, in honor of the anniversary.