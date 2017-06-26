Fmr. NC school resource officer charged with sex crime involving student

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A school resource officer for Hillside High School in Durham was arrested Monday on sex crime charges, including sex acts with a student and second-degree kidnapping, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputy Christopher L. Kelly was placed on administrative leave April 21 and then fired April 28.

He was arrested Monday and charged with:

Statutory sex offense with a child

First-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Indecent liberties with a child

Sex acts with a student

Second-degree kidnapping

Kelly served with the Sheriff’s Office from August 19, 2013 to April 28, 2017.

He was worked as Northern Durham High School’s school resource officer before being transferred to Hillside, the sheriff’s office said.

Kelly has no promotions, demotions or suspensions on his record.

