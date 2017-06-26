Help find masked school burglar in Westminster

WESTMINSTER (WSPA) – Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a masked burglar.

Deputies say the man broke into Fair-Oak Elementary School on June 13.

They responded to an alarm at the school and found a window open.

Inside they found opened cabinets and damage to property in the school.

If you have an information on the burglary or the identity of the suspect contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP.

You don’t have to give your name when you contact Crimestoppers and all information given is confidential. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.