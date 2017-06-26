Help find masked school burglar in Westminster

By Published:
Fair Oak suspect

WESTMINSTER (WSPA) – Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a masked burglar.

Deputies say the man broke into Fair-Oak Elementary School on June 13.

They responded to an alarm at the school and found a window open.

Inside they found opened cabinets and damage to property in the school.

If you have an information on the burglary or the identity of the suspect contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP.

You don’t have to give your name when you contact Crimestoppers and all information given is confidential. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s