Kidnapping suspect caught at Iron Maiden concert after social media post

KXAN Published:
(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — An Iron Maiden fan and aggravated kidnapping suspect is no longer ‘Running Free’ after Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies found him at the band’s San Antonio concert Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, they were tipped off by Austin police that Derrick Roseland, wanted on a warrant, could be at the Iron Maiden concert after a friend of his posted a picture of the concert tickets and exact seats they’d be sitting in on social media.

Deputies made their way to the AT&T Center and found Roseland sitting in the seats from the post and took him into custody without incident.

