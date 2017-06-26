Longtime Cherokee Co. council member Rufus Foster dies at 89

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A longtime Cherokee County Council member has passed away.

Rufus Foster was 89 when he died.

He was on council for 32 years.

His first day on the job was January 1, 1985.

Those who worked with Foster say he pushed for higher education, and for the creation of the Peachtree Center for the care of the elderly.

More stories you may like on 7News

Docs released in Kala Brown/Charlie Carver missing person case Documents in the missing persons case for Charlie Carver and Kala Brown have been released, now that the suspect in their disappearance has …

Ban the box being considered by Spartanburg Co. Spartanburg Co. Council is considering a resolution that would help former inmates get back to work.

Kidnapping suspect caught at Iron Maiden concert after social media post An Iron Maiden fan and aggravated kidnapping suspect is no longer ‘Running Free’ after Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies found him at the band…

Man accused of kidnapping, standoff in Pickens A man is accused of holding a woman against her will and then getting into a standoff with Pickens Police Department.

2 charged with burglary in Union Co. Two men are accused of breaking into a business on Delta Farm Rd. on June 6, according to Union Co. Sheriff’s Office.