Longtime Cherokee Co. council member Rufus Foster dies at 89

Rufus Foster

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A longtime Cherokee County Council member has passed away.

Rufus Foster was 89 when he died.

He was on council for 32 years.

His first day on the job was January 1, 1985.

Those who worked with Foster say he pushed for higher education, and for the creation of the Peachtree Center for the care of the elderly.

