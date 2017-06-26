Man accused of holding woman against her will in Pickens

PICKENS, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of holding a woman against her will and then getting into a standoff with Pickens Police Department.

Police say the incident happened on 6/25 around 8:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Pineview Dr.

Police say they responded to a call about a woman being held hostage by a man with a gun.

A woman came out of the back bedroom of the home and said a man, Skyler Duckett had a shotgun and was holding her against her will.

Police say the woman was scared and crying. Police removed her from the home and tried to talk Duckett out, according to the report.

He refused and told officers not to come back where he was.

After hours of trying to talk to him, they said he wasn’t going to surrender and were worried he might kill himself – so they called in the SWAT team.

SWAT shot two chemical rounds into the bedroom and Duckett came out.

No one was hurt in the six-hour standoff.

He was arrested and charged with Assault & Battery 1st Degree.

Police say other charges are pending.