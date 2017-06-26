Mosquito prevention and life-saving campaign underway

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)–Mosquito Control Awareness Week kicked off June 25.

Mosquito Joe of Spartanburg visited 7News Daybreak Monday to offer some mosquito prevention tips with the peak summer months ahead.

Owners Eric and Rita Blackwell are partnering with the United Nations Foundation’s Nothing But Nets campaign to raise awareness and funds to fight malaria. For every customer who signs up for a Mosquito Joe treatment through July 1, the company will donate $10 to send a mosquito net to families in Africa. It helps fight malaria.

To learn more visit MosquitoJoe.com.

