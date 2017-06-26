Most have dishwashers but few actually use them, survey shows

WCBD

(WCBD) – Are you using your dishwasher?

A new survey finds one in five Americans aren’t, despite proof that hand washing your dishes uses more water and more energy.

According to the survey by the US Energy Information Administration, about 68 percent of American households have a dishwasher but nearly 20 percent use it less than once a week.

About half use it between one and six times a week.

