NC legislature picks up pace, aims for adjustment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Debate and votes will be plentiful all week at the North Carolina General Assembly as Republican legislators aim to adjourn their annual work session before the July 4 holiday.

The House planned to return early to Raleigh on Monday to hold afternoon committees. The Senate also scheduled an afternoon floor session to consider close to 40 bills.

The General Assembly’s adjournment could depend on how quickly Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper decides whether to veto the state budget approved by legislators last week. Cooper scheduled a news conference late Monday morning to discuss the budget, which he has already blasted as fiscally irresponsible. Republicans are likely to override that veto.

One House committee is expected Monday to consider a statewide redrawing of electoral districts for trial court judges and district attorneys.