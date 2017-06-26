Pig shot, stabbed, electrocuted; slaughterhouse suspended in Duncan

By Published: Updated:

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A slaughterhouse in Duncan has been suspended after a pig was shot four times in the head, stabbed, and electrocuted, according to a press release.

Foster’s Meats has been placed under a Notice of Suspension Held in Abeyance, according to USDA documents.

PETA sent a letter to the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, asking them to investigate Foster’s Meats and file criminal charges against the slaughterhouse worker or workers who they say failed to stun a pig on the first attempt.

They say, because of this failure, the animal had to be stabbed in the neck and shot in the head four times.

According to USDA documents, operations at Foster’s Meats were suspended on May 22nd for a violation of slaughter regulations after a worker used a .22 caliber rifle to shoot a pig in the head, causing it to scream and struggle.

The worker then electrocuted the pig before hoisting the conscious animal, shooting it in the head, and stabbing it in the neck.

The animal was then lowered to the ground before it was shot two more times by another worker.

PETA states that this incident seems to violate South Carolina’s cruelty-to-animals statute, which prohibits a person from cruelly killing or inflicting unnecessary or excessive suffering on an animal.

“PETA is calling for a criminal investigation into this facility, which allowed a fully conscious pig to endure the agony of four bullets to the head and a knife wound to the neck while dangling by a leg,” says PETA Senior Vice President of Cruelty Investigations Daphna Nachminovitch. “There’s no difference between the terror and pain that this pig felt and how dogs or cats would feel if they were left to suffer from gunshot or stab wounds.”

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s