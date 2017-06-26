Police chief loses part of arm in fireworks accident

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pennsylvania police chief has lost part of his arm following a fireworks accident at the town’s fireman’s carnival.

Karen Diebold says her son, Leechburg Police Chief Michael Diebold, is in stable condition and in good spirits nonetheless because of the outpouring of community support.

Police say the 39-year-old chief was lighting a mortar when one went off and exploded into him. The chief reportedly runs a local fireworks business and was licensed to handle them.

The chief was being treated at UPMC Mercy hospital in Pittsburgh.

A prayer vigil for the chief was held Sunday night at the Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company.

State police are continuing to investigate the accident.

