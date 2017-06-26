SC Alzheimer’s Association Ride to Remember nears fundraising deadline

By Published: Updated:

(WSPA)–The South Carolina Alzheimer’s Association is raising money for research and caretakers through the Ride to Remember.

The ride is 252 miles long starting in Simpsonville and ending in Charleston. There are stops in Newberry the first night and Orangeburg the second night.

Volunteers will be scattered along the route to give riders snacks and assistance on breaks.

Riders have to raise a minimum of $500 to participate and also pay an entry fee.

To sign up for the ride to visit Aridetoremember.org

