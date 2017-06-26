SC man wins lottery twice in one night

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – SC Lottery officials say a Hemingway man won the lottery twice in one night.

The winner cashed in not one, but two winning tickets each worth $200,000 sold at Betty’s Quick Stop on N. Main St. in Hemingway for the Palmetto Cash 5 drawing on Saturday, June 17.

The winner says he buys two identical tickets for the same drawing, a trend the Lottery is seeing more and more players follow. This time, the move paid off with a win totaling $400,000.

“I’m blessed,” he said. “And I’m taking a vacation.”

Now that both prizes are claimed, Betty’s Quick Stop in Hemingway will receive a $4,000 commission.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, June 17 drawing were 4, 6, 8, 10, and 37. Spending the extra $1 for Power-Up multiplied the $100,000 win to $200,000 when a “2” was drawn.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884. The odds of winning it twice in the same night are really lucky.

Information above is from a submitted press release.