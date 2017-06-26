SC police chief arrested after keeping deputies’ money, SLED says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina police chief has been arrested after authorities say he kept money owed to sheriff’s deputies.

A news release from the State Law Enforcement Division says 39-year-old Lacra Sharod Jenkins is charged with public official misconduct in office. If convicted, Jenkins faces up to a year in prison and a fine of $1,000.

According to SLED, Jenkins kept money owed to other deputies for off-duty assignments while he worked at the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. He is currently the police chief in Springfield.

Jenkins is being held in the Orangeburg County jail. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

