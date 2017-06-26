Spartanburg may settle hostage situation lawsuit from 2004

The City of Spartanburg is expected to pass a resolution to settle damages to a gas station during a hostage situation in 2004.

Jimmy Johnson held Sarah Patel hostage at a Fast Point gas station on South Church St.

SWAT teams had to ram the building to get entry.

The SWAT team moved into find Johnson folding a gun to Patel’s head.

Johnson was shot once in the chest.

He pleaded guilty to kidnapping and 14 counts of assault in 2005 and got life in prison.

The city says they have reached a tentative settlement for $500,000.

