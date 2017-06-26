Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban

AP Published:
In this photo taken on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, the Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington. The Supreme Court is expected to decide in the next few days whether the Trump administration can enforce a ban on visitors to the United States from six mostly Muslim countries. The legal fight has been going on since President Donald Trump rolled out a ban a week after his inauguration. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.

The action Monday is a victory for President Donald Trump in the biggest legal controversy of his young presidency.

Trump said last week that the ban would take effect 72 hours being cleared by courts.

The justices will hear arguments in the case in the fall.

