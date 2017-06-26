TSA worker caught stealing cash from bag at Orlando airport

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A Transportation Security Administration employee has been arrested after video showed him stealing cash at a Florida airport.

The Orlando Sentinel reports 22-year-old Alexander Shae Johnson was arrested on Thursday and records say he faces a third-degree felony grand theft charge.

A passenger selected for a pat-down search while going through security at Orlando International Airport saw Johnson standing near her bag.

Orlando police say she went through her bag afterward and realized cash was missing before noticing a bulge in Johnson’s shirt pocket that turned out to be money.

Johnson was arrested despite saying the cash was his, as video showed otherwise.

The TSA said in a statement that Johnson was fired.

Johnson was released on bail from the Orange County jail.

