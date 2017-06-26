Pentaluma, Calif. (WSPA) — This year marked the 29th annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest. The competition was held on Friday night and a 125 lb. Neapolitan Mastiff was crowned the winner.

Martha the Mastiff was a crowd favorite, especially when she would just plop down on stage instead of showing off.

She beat out 13 other dogs, most of them being older and smaller. Dog contestants were judged on first impressions, unusual attributes, personality, and audience reaction.

Martha was rescued when she was nearly blind, but after multiple surgeries, she can see again.