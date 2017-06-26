World’s Ugliest Dog Contest

By Published:
The winner of the 29th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest 2017 is this 125 lb. Neapolitan Mastiff named Martha. (Photo: APTN)

Pentaluma, Calif. (WSPA) — This year marked the 29th annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest. The competition was held on Friday night and a 125 lb. Neapolitan Mastiff was crowned the winner.

Martha the Mastiff was a crowd favorite, especially when she would just plop down on stage instead of showing off.

She beat out 13 other dogs, most of them being older and smaller. Dog contestants were judged on first impressions, unusual attributes, personality, and audience reaction.

Martha was rescued when she was nearly blind, but after multiple surgeries, she can see again.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s