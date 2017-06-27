1 dead, 1 hurt after crash on SC 183 in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash on SC 123, at Cannery Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

A 24-year-old driver was traveling south on SC 183 in a 2017 Jeep SUV when she tried to turn left onto Cannery Road and struck a 2006 Honda that was traveling north on SC 183, troopers say.

The driver of the Honda was trapped inside the car and taken to the hospital where they later died.

The identification of that driver has not yet been released.

The driver of the Jeep was injured and also taken by EMS to the hospital.

She had a 5-year-old passenger in the car with her at the time of the accident, but the child was not injured.

She has been charged with Failure to Yield Right of Way.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

