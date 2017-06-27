1 dead after crash on North Martin Rd in Pickens Co.

By Published:

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after a single-car crash on North Martin Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Troopers say a 28-year-old driver was traveling east in a 1998 Acura on North Martin Road when they ran off the right side and struck a tree.

The driver was not seatbelted and entrapped.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The person’s identification has not yet been released.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s