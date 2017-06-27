1 dead after crash on North Martin Rd in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after a single-car crash on North Martin Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Troopers say a 28-year-old driver was traveling east in a 1998 Acura on North Martin Road when they ran off the right side and struck a tree.

The driver was not seatbelted and entrapped.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The person’s identification has not yet been released.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

