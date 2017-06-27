2 charged with murder after man shot while working on roof

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second suspect after a man was shot while working on a roof in Lumberton.

Nathaniel Logan Locklear, 28, of Lumberton, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder.

Jonathan Brent Skipworth, 54, of Lumberton, was arrested the week before and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to Major Anthony Thompson from Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a home on Odum Road in Lumberton on Friday evening and found Ronnie Lee Sampson, 43, of Lumberton dead on the roof of the house.

Major Thompson says Sampson and Skipworth were working on the house when a dispute over pay began. Skipworth apparently left the job site to go get his firearm, came back, and shot Sampson.

Skipworth and Locklear are in Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

