80-year-old woman mauled by rabid bobcat in own garden

SUNAPEE, N.H. (AP) — An 80-year-old New Hampshire woman fought off a rabid bobcat with the help of her two dogs and her gardening sickle.

Elsie Dabrowski says she was gardening Sunday at her Sunapee home when the animal attacked, biting her face, arm and back. She says her only thoughts at the moment were “why is this stupid cat attacking me?”

Dabrowski tried to fight off the bobcat with a sickle, but it was ultimately chased off by her dogs. Her adult son heard the commotion and rushed outside with a shotgun, which he used to kill the bobcat. The animal carcass tested positive for rabies.

Dabrowski needed over 50 stitches to close her wounds, but she says she feels thankful it wasn’t worse.

More stories you may like on 7News

Robber kicks in door, robs woman at gunpoint in Jonesville Deputies say they were called to a home on the 200 block of Proctor Rd. in Jonesville for a prowler on 6/27 around 2:25 a.m.

NC man gets life for plotting ISIS inspired attack Justin Sullivan of Morganton is also accused of killing his neighbor and stealing his money so he could buy an assault rifle to carry out an…

Spartanburg summer camp aims to develop empathy in teens SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A new summer camp in Spartanburg is teaching teens about empathy. It’s the first ever Writing For Empathy camp be…

Ware Shoals man killed in crash on Highway 72 Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 72 near the Long Cane Fire Department in Abbeville County.