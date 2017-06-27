911 calls released from naked chase/murder

By Published: Updated:
Christopher Lee Oliver
Christopher Lee Oliver

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – 911 calls from a car chase of a naked man that is accused of murdering his mother in Fountain Inn have been released to 7 News.

On June 17th, Greenville County Deputies received a phone call that a naked man had carjacked a black Honda civic on Hartwick Lane in Fountain Inn. The caller stated that she could see blood on several cars and on the back door of the home. The caller’s father took off in his own vehicle chasing that carjacker onto 385.

Dispatchers were on the phone with that man for 10 minutes, before deputies were able to locate the suspect and neighbor driving on 385, just past Georgia Road. Deputies stated the driver of the black Honda civic wouldn’t stop, starting a chase into downtown Greenville, where the car crashed.

Deputies say Oliver’s son, Christopher Lee Oliver, 44, is accused of her murder.

He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center and was denied bond.

He is charged with:

· Murder
· Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime
· Carjacking (2 counts)
· Grand Larceny
· Failure to stop for a blue light.

The investigation into Oliver’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

More stories you may like on 7News

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s