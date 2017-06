SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – There was a two vehicle crash on East Main St. in Spartanburg.

A car was hit on the driver’s said and a SUV was blocking the road in front of the Walmart.

One person was killed, according to the coroner Rusty Clevenger.

He says they have not been able to talk to family and won’t identify the victim until they do.

