SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)- Crews responded to a crash with injuries on Reidville Road at Wilder Drive in Spartanburg.

The wreck happened around 6:43 a.m. Tuesday near the QuikTrip at 2313 Reidville Road.

Two cars were involved in the wreck.

One lane of traffic was closed as crews worked to clear the scene. Lanes of traffic reopened around 7:30 a.m.

