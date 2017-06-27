Fmr. police chief accused of bank robbery given bond

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A former upstate police chief who is accused of robbing a bank in Simpsonville was given a $100,000 bond.

Richard Inman was once the police chief of Williamston. Now he is accused of armed robbery.

If he makes bond, he will be under house arrest and will have an ankle bracelet.

Police said he was arrested around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday in Franklin County, Georgia.

Simpsonville police said Inman walked into the Bank of America on Fairview Road in Simpsonville and handed the teller a handwritten note claiming he was armed and demanding money.

Surveillance photos showed Inman was not wearing a disguise.

Former Williamston may Carthel Crout says “I very well think this might be a call for help. I was shocked, really. Richard Inman, when he came here as police chief, was a great police officer.”

Back in 2011, Crout said Inman had brain surgery to remove a tumor.

A few months later, Inman was under fire for a controversial photo he posted on Facebook of a port-a-potty with the words “Mexican spaceship” written on it.

When 7News confronted Inman about it in 2011, he told us he thought it was funny.

“There’s nothing that indicates that we treat any minority group in the town of Williamston unfairly. We’ve never had a complaint,” Inman told 7News back in 2011.

Crout asked Inman to resign a few days later.

“To see him where he’s at now is sad. It is real sad but the fact that he walked into a bank, it’s a federal offense, no disguise or anything, that just tells me he’s looking for help,” Crout said.