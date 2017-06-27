Greenville County Schools Board vote for tax increase

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County School Board voted unanimously Tuesday on a 4.6 mill tax increase.

This increase to property taxes will pay for a new high school in Fountain Inn, a new elementary school near the current JL Mann High School, a career center, and other projects.

The high school in Fountain Inn will be the first new high school the district has built since 1973.

In order to pay for the projects, homeowners will see an annual tax increase of about $33 a year. That’s based on an average Greenville County home value of $180,500. For business and restaurants with an average value of $316,000, that number comes in around $87 a year.

Greenville County Schools officials say the school board did take money of the general fund to help keep the mill rate down. However, officials say this is only the second service increase since 1999.

They say the project is needed to help with overcrowding at both Hillcrest and Mauldin high schools.

“This is an opportunity for us to help the people in the Fountain Inn area not have to travel as far to school and put a school where it’s needed,” said Teri Brinkman, the executive director of communications for Greenville County Schools.

By approving the funding, the county will now be able to pay off the money it borrowed six and half years go for the BEST fund to build and renovate 70 schools by 2028.

The new school is supposed to open in 2021.