Huge tanker slowing traffic in Woodruff area

A huge tanker is slowing traffic as it carefully maneuvers in the Woodruff area.

It was traveling down Highway 221 and also 290.

The David Oswalt, the owner of J.E. Oswalt and Sons out of Batesburg says it is an oxygen vessel for the Toray plant in Spartanburg Co.

He says the tank is 135 feet long and is for an air processing plant.

Oswalt says it was built overseas and came out of the Port of Charleston.

It is the 4th of 5 tanks to be delivered. The last one is expected Thursday or Friday.

State Transport Police are escorting the tank.