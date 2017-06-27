I-85 Construction In Anderson County Underway

Anderson County, S.C. (WSPA) Construction crews started work Monday night on a stretch of I-85 in Anderson County to smooth out the road.

The work is being done between mile markers 34 to 21 on the center and right southbound lanes.

SCDOT says the process known as “diamond grinding,” was needed after years of wear and tear from commuters and out-of-state drivers and couldn’t be delayed.

“What we’re trying to do is to continue to maintain I-85 before it gets to a point where it starts deteriorating at a much faster rate,” says Michael McKenzie, an SCDOT engineer.

Construction will take place late at night which should only affect commuters working a third shift. However, crews have the option to move some of the work to the the daytime, which could lead to the closure of two lanes.

The work is expected to be completed by mid-August, SCDOT said.