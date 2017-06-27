Indecent exposure reported at Spartanburg store

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating an indecent exposure at a Spartanburg store.

Police responded to an indecent exposure call Monday morning at the T.J. Maxx store on Dorman Centre Drive.

The store manager told an officer that a male was at the back of the store exposing himself to customers, according to an incident report.

The suspect appeared to be fondling himself in surveillance footage, the report states.

A police officer checked the surrounding areas but did not locate a suspect matching the description.

The suspect is described in the report as a man about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was wearing glasses, a black shirt and black shoes at the time of the alleged incident.

