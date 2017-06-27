Man breaks in to Dunbar Funeral home car in Greer say police

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Someone broke into a car at Dunbar Funeral Home in Greer, according to a Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office report.

A man told deputies he and his partner got to the funeral home around 11:30 p.m. after picking up a body.

He said when they got around to the back of the building he saw a man with glasses and tattoos rummaging through a car owned by the funeral home.

He say the suspect was wearing a shirt that had his name embroidered on it and the name started with a “D.”

The witness asked the suspect what he was doing and he replied he was thief and was looking for spare change, and to not call the police.

The suspect then got into a black Dodge vehicle with SC plate ACP778 and left, according to the witness.

Deputies found the vehicle and the suspect, Daman Paul Strickland Jr., 37, in the 100 block of Anita Court.

They say the suspect had five funeral pamphlets that were taken from the funeral home vehicle.

Strickland has been charged with carbreaking.