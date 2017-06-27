Man charged with felony DUI after woman hit at Walmart, police say

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after a woman was hit at the Walmart on East Wade Hampton Boulevard, according to police.

The incident happened on Friday, June 23rd, at about 11:44 p.m.

Police say 35-year-old Stewart Eugene Nixon has been charged with Felony DUI Resulting in Great Bodily Injury after a 75-year-old woman was hit and injured in the crosswalk at Walmart.

Witnesses said Nixon was driving too fast in the parking lot and playing loud music when he struck the woman who was coming out of the store with a grocery cart, according to the incident report.

The woman suffered a broken arm and broken femur and was taken to the hospital.

According to the report, when police asked Nixon about the incident, he said he looked down at his gas light and realized he needed gas.

He said the next thing he knew, he had hit the elderly woman and emphasized that he felt very bad about it, the incident report says.

When asked if he had been drinking, Nixon told police he had a wine cooler, the report says.

Nixon agreed to take a field sobriety test but was taken into custody when he failed it.

He is being held at the Greer City Jail.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

