Mom pulls child from car as it is being stolen, NC police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was able to pull her 5-year-old daughter out of their car as it was being stolen at gunpoint Sunday off Presidential Drive, police said.

At a gas station around 2 p.m., a woman told police she was loading items into her gray Nissan Altima as her children were getting in their seats.

At that point, a man armed with a gun approached them and pointed the weapon at the woman and her children.

He told them to get out of the vehicle.

A 5-year-old girl was still in the vehicle when the suspect began to drive off. The woman told police she was able to grab the girl’s leg and pull her to safety.

The woman told police she had a gun, a money order, cash and a phone in the car.

The Altima was found running but unoccupied at Appling Way and Lumley Road.

The suspect was described as a male, around 20 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall with a slender build.

He had two teardrops tattooed under his left eye and he was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, a black winter hat and a blue hospital mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Walsh at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.