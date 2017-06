GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died after an accident Monday night in Ninety Six.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said the motorcyclist ran off the right shoulder of Highway 246. The crash happened at 8002 Highway 246 South around 10:19 p.m. Monday.

The victim has been identified as Thomas Jack Price, 54, of Saluda, S.C.

Price died at the scene from blunt force trauma, according to the coroner’s office.

His death has been ruled as an accident.